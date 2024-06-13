Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.22

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 36645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RYI. StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ryerson Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $428,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio purchased 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ryerson by 2,177.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ryerson by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

