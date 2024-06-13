Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 3.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $67,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHP. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,406,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after purchasing an additional 90,103 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:RHP opened at $100.83 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

