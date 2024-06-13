SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 355.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 1.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $26,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after acquiring an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,679,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.42 and a 200-day moving average of $218.23. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

