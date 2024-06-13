Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Raised by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,768,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 171,936 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

