Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Cut by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,270 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 5.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

