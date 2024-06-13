Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expands By 171.8%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 171.8% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.
Shares of BSET opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.68. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $17.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.
