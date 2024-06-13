Short Interest in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Declines By 63.3%

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowen Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 111,478 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Bowen Acquisition by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 328,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Bowen Acquisition by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOWN opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Bowen Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

