Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Rises By 605.7%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 605.7% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 709,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brenmiller Energy Price Performance
Brenmiller Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $13.75.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
