Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Rises By 605.7%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 605.7% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 709,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenmiller Energy Price Performance

Brenmiller Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.