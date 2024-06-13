Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Increases By 952.3%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 952.3% from the May 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bruush Oral Care Price Performance
NASDAQ:BRSH opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Bruush Oral Care has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.
Bruush Oral Care Company Profile
