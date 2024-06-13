Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Increases By 952.3%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 952.3% from the May 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bruush Oral Care Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRSH opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Bruush Oral Care has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

