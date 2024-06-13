Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Increases By 166.8%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 166.8% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cango Stock Performance

NYSE:CANG opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Cango has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $203.84 million, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cango Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango Inc. ( NYSE:CANG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Cango as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

Featured Articles

