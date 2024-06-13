Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Rises By 103.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the May 15th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 286,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 172,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 308,843 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

