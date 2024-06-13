Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Rises By 166.7%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

