Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.900-11.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SIG opened at $108.42 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Signet Jewelers's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

