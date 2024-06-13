Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Position Boosted by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 315.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 1.05% of Sirius XM worth $220,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $8,929,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,696 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 77.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,997,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 871,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,827 shares in the company, valued at $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

