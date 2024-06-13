Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 546 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52.

On Thursday, March 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00.

Shares of SNOW opened at $130.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

