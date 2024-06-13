SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Sells $240,500.00 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,042.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOUN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

