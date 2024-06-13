Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL Sells 3,600 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $129.79.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCCO

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.