SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ) Senior Officer Allison Snetsinger Sells 33,000 Shares

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allison Snetsinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.

Allison Snetsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, Allison Snetsinger sold 5,000 shares of SouthGobi Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$3,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Allison Snetsinger sold 2,000 shares of SouthGobi Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$1,580.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Allison Snetsinger acquired 82,666 shares of SouthGobi Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,746.58.

SouthGobi Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$56.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.