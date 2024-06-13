SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,235,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 311,893 shares.The stock last traded at $21.46 and had previously closed at $21.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

