SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,877,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 4,109,555 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $26.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

