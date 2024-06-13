STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Joshua Maxwell Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 5,000 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.
Joshua Maxwell Kane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 1,500 shares of STEP Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$6,225.00.
STEP Energy Services Stock Down 3.0 %
STEP opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STEP
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than STEP Energy Services
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.