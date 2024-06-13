STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Joshua Maxwell Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 5,000 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.

Joshua Maxwell Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 1,500 shares of STEP Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$6,225.00.

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 3.0 %

STEP opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

