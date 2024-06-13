StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Steven R. Mitchell Sells 27,500 Shares

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

StepStone Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of STEP opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

