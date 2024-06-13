Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 533,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 752,773 shares.The stock last traded at $52.56 and had previously closed at $52.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.53.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.