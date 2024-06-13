Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Katherine August-Dewilde Sells 23,584 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 23,584 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $324,044.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,885.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.65. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

