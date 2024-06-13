Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,733 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 4.62% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 599,885 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGAA opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Target Global Acquisition I Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

