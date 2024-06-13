TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK) Insider Philip (Phil) Norman Sells 942,555 Shares

TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK – Get Free Report) insider Philip (Phil) Norman sold 942,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.54), for a total transaction of A$773,837.66 ($512,475.27).
Philip (Phil) Norman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Philip (Phil) Norman sold 50,000 shares of TASK Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.54), for a total transaction of A$41,000.00 ($27,152.32).
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Philip (Phil) Norman sold 667,579 shares of TASK Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.55), for a total transaction of A$552,755.41 ($366,063.19).
TASK Group Stock Performance
About TASK Group
