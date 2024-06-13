Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 51,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 73,658 shares.The stock last traded at $729.00 and had previously closed at $723.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPL. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $600.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.59.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.