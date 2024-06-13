The Coca-Cola Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $270.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $7,728,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

