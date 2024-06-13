The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $3,222,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 290,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PG opened at $165.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.