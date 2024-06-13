Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) EVP James Mccusker Purchases 1,200 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) EVP James Mccusker bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $23,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,788.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thryv Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $700.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on THRY. TheStreet lowered Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Thryv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Thryv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

