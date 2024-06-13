Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock Holdings Raised by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the quarter. Toast comprises approximately 7.1% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TOST. BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Toast Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $352,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,260. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.