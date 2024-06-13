Toni Thompson Nadal Sells 1,444 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Etsy Stock Down 3.3 %

Etsy stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.09. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy



Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

