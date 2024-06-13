Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Torrid Stock Performance

CURV stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a P/E ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 2.02. Torrid has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Torrid’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

