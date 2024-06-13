Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Torrid updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Stock Performance

NYSE CURV opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Torrid has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

