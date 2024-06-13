Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,250.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,064.50.

On Friday, May 3rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.65 per share, with a total value of C$323,258.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,543.00.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$65.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$53.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$66.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.29.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4043109 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.38.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Stories

