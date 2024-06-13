Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.36) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBOX

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tritax Big Box REIT

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 155.90 ($1.99) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,897.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 173 ($2.20).

In related news, insider Alastair Hughes purchased 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £50,601 ($64,435.25). 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.