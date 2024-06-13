Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Director Lawrence Wexler Sells 4,695 Shares

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $148,221.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,320.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TPB opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 189,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 323,157 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.