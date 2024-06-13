Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 9,806 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

