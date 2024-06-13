Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by BDT Capital Partners LLC

BDT Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919,165 shares during the period. Under Armour makes up approximately 100.0% of BDT Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BDT Capital Partners LLC owned 9.80% of Under Armour worth $358,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 527,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 169,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 584,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

