Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.