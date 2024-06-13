Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

