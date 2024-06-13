Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,720,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,889 shares.The stock last traded at $111.70 and had previously closed at $112.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VT. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 890.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 67,831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 382,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after buying an additional 221,249 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wellington LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.