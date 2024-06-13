Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Bain Capital Public Equity LP

Bain Capital Public Equity LP decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,834 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 8.9% of Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:VRT opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

