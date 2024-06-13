Vince (VNCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Vince Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. Vince has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Small Cap Consu raised shares of Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

