Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Saira Ramasastry Sells 4,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,975.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 582.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 138,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,950,000 after acquiring an additional 960,302 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 68.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 525,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 213,477 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

