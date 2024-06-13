Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) is Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the quarter. Warby Parker comprises about 4.9% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Warby Parker worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRBY. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,590,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,243 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,034,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,669,000 after purchasing an additional 378,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 722,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 256,618 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Warby Parker stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 149,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $2,487,377.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,387.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,149. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

