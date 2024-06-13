Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Mohammad Shahidehpour Sells 3,000 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $92,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,792 shares in the company, valued at $394,377.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Willdan Group Stock Up 2.8 %

WLDN opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

