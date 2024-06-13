Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Mohammad Shahidehpour Sells 3,000 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $92,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,792 shares in the company, valued at $394,377.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Willdan Group Stock Up 2.8 %
WLDN opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.44.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Willdan Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WLDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Willdan Group
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Willdan Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.