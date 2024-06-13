Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,188 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises approximately 3.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.63% of Woodward worth $51,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Woodward by 4,177.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $185.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.72. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.99 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

