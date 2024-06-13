Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Worthington Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Worthington Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WOR opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $69.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Enterprises

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

