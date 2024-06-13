Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Susan Daimler Sells 5,907 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,096,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

